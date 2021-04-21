VALPARAISO, IN — Craig Douglas "Redbone, Hogman, Scuba" Chenhall, 69, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was born October 10, 1951, in Terre Haute, IN, to Robert and Doris (Snodgrass) Chenhall. Robert and Doris moved the family to Defiance, OH, and that is where Craig was raised, graduating in 1969 from Defiance High School. After high school he attended Heidelberg University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in communications/English. Starting in high school and through college, "Hogman" was the lead singer for the Hogsley Blackwell Band, displaying his love for music and drama. Craig was a football fan; his passion was for the Denver Broncos and anyone that defeated Green Bay. He enjoyed playing golf and playing disc golf with his friend, Andy, rain, snow, or sunshine. Craig enjoyed attending concerts and traveling around the world. "Scuba" worked for the UAW Local 1066 at U.S. Steel, just retiring April 4th. He was a member of the Southlake Church of the Nazarene, Crown Point, Valparaiso YMCA and American Legion Post 94, Valparaiso.