VALPARAISO, IN - Craig L. Homan, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born March 17, 1938 in Chicago to Clarence Wesley Homan and Lila Mae (Haas) Homan. Craig graduated from Valparaiso High School and proudly served in the United States Navy. He made his career as a Painter Foreman with EJ&E Railroad in Gary before his retirement. Craig attended Liberty Bible Church and enjoyed tinkering in the garage, woodworking, and bowling. He will be remembered as a loving grandfather, with a good sense of humor and a gentle nature. Craig will be dearly missed.