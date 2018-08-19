Craig R. Roche, 72, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday August 16, 2018; Beloved husband of Marilyn Roche (nee Pejka) ; Dear father of Eric and Scot (Caifang) Roche; grandfather of Ryan; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Funeral Tuesday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10:00 a.m. mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.