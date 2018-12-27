PORTAGE, IN - Cruz M. Rosales, age 69 of Portage, passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018. He was born on July 26, 1949 in Laredo, TX to Cruz and Angela (Meza) Rosales. Cruz is survived by his Sons, Robert (Marcy) Rosales of Highland, IN, Cruz Anthony (Angela) Rosales of Portage, IN; daughters, Christina Rosales of Portage, IN, Esther Marie (Laura) Rosales of Valparaiso, IN; brother, Manuel (Yolanda) Rosales of MI; sisters, Janie (Jewell) Harris of Miller, IN, Mary Lou (Jeff) Bool of FL; grandchildren, Ashley, Alexis, Bailey, Lance Robert, Cruz, Alyssa, Christian, Alex, Analisa, Estevan; great grandson, Avan; close friend, Tony Jimenez; several nieces, nephews, many extended family members and friends. Cruz was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of almost 50 years, Patricia (Vasquez) Rosales; and brother, Humberto Rosales.
Cruz is a United States Marine Corp Veteran. He was an area resident for over 30 years and retired from NIPSCO as an Instrumentation Technician following many years of service. Cruz was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage, and a member of the D.A.V.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 with Father George Schopp officiating. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Memorial donations may be made to the D.A.V. at www.dav.org. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.