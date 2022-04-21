Crystal Lynn Moore, was born in Hammond, Indiana on April 26, 1955 to Dr. Rev. A.R. Burns and Mary E. Burns. She accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and grew up worshiping at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hammond under the pastoral leadership of her father, Rev. A.R. Burns. Crystal was active in the church serving in the youth choir, then moving on to the adult choir.

The School City of Hammond provided Crystal's K-12 education with her attending Wilson Elementary School, Spohn Middle School, and graduating from Hammond High School in June, 1973.

May 31,1975, Crystal wed Larry Moore Sr. and they began their life together in Fargo, North Dakota while Larry was attending college. While in Fargo, the young couple began raising their family.

After Larry completed his education in North Dakota, the family returned to Hammond and Crystal began working at Calumet College of St. Joseph in the Business Department. She would later earn her Bachelor's Degree of Science in Organization Management from Calumet College of Saint Joseph. Throughout her life she was a sports fanatic! It started as she participated in track and basketball in high school. Her love for sports would continue as she cheered for her husband as he played in college, then later cheering for her sons in their various sports. Her athletic prowess was recognized in March of 1998 when she was inducted into the Hammond Athletic Hall of Fame for her accomplishments in basketball and track while attending Hammond High School.

As a sports fan she was overjoyed watching the Bulls dynasty win their 6 championships in the 90s. But her true love was the Chicago Cubs. She loved going to Cubs games and she could often be seen wearing Cubs gear anywhere she went. The Cubs winning the 2016 World Series was definitely her greatest sports highlight.

Her greatest joy and love was her family. She loved having her children and grandchildren over to visit, eat and just socialize.

Crystal was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Rev. A.R. Burns Sr.; brothers: Rev. Frank Burns, Charles Burns Sr. and Victor Burns.

Crystal will be greatly missed and is survived by her husband, Larry of 46 years; sons: Timel Moore, Kian Moore, Larry Moore Jr. and William Moore (Maxine); grandchildren: Keyra, Kian Jr., Diaviyon Jackson, Courtney, Addisyn, Madisyn, Timel Jr. and Larry III; mother, Mary Burns; siblings: Annie Burns Hicks, Albert Burns Jr., Mary Cartwright, Margaret Silverstein (Jerry), Theresa Graham, Eunice Jarrett, Pastor Gwenndolyn Lee, Pastor Reecinda Burns, and Vincent Burns (Emonda); and a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at New Hope M.B. Church, 1117 Merrill Street, Hammond, IN 46320. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 with visitation from 9:00 AM- 11: 00 AM and funeral service at 11:00 AM at New Hope M.B. Church, 1117 Merrill Street, Hammond, IN 46320, Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.