TIBURON, CA - Crystal Ruskin Benbow, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt departed us at home on her final voyage surrounded by family, age 83. Crystal's earlier 19 cruises throughout the world and college graduation excursion took her to 58 countries and all seven continents. While Crystal enjoyed travel, the true love and focus of her life was family, especially grandchildren, Kristina, Alisha, Jack and Matt, sons and spouses, Tim & Teresa and Derek & Lisa, and husband, Bob.

Upon graduation in 1961 she was employed at American National Bank and Trust Company, Chicago, first as a teller and then in the personnel office. It was the age of inter-office mail and one day she received a date invitation written on a beer coaster from soon-to-be-husband, Robert Benbow. Married May 4, 1963, their 59 years of love began. After allowing some time for the beginning of "travel", they relocated to Massachusetts in 1968, living in historic Concord for 21 years where they raised their two life-long Red Sox fans. A second relocation brought them to California, where Crystal lived the remaining 31 years of her life in Tiburon. In 1980, she segued into a decades-long office management career, on the East Coast at Millbrook Psychiatric Services and then Networks Family Counseling Service in San Francisco. A testimony to Crystal's care for "family" is that she insisted on personally driving cross-country from Massachusetts to California to join Bob because of her love for our Bichon Frisées. She did not want to risk Cotton and Brandy flying to the West Coast in the luggage compartment of an airplane!