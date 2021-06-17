Culver Gross
August 3, 1937 — June 15, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Culver Gross, age 83, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Culver is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy; children: Sheila (Casey) Dunn, Amy (Dean) Andrews, Andrea Gross; daughter-in-law, Lyla Gross; grandchildren: Taylor (Haley) Andrews, Cayley (Michael) Martin, Tanner (Grace) Andrews, Brent Dunn, Meghan Andrews, Erynn Dunn; great-grandchildren, Oliver Andrews; and sister, Mary Lou Girard.
Culver was preceded in death by his parents: Culver Pike and Sally Gross; and son, Glenn Gross.
Culver is a 1955 graduate of Lowell High School. He is a retired bricklayer of Local #4 (formerly #6). Towards the end he was the apprentice instructor. Culver served in Army reserves. He earned a black-belt in karate. He was a member of Bethel Church in Crown Point, and also taught Sunday school class at Crown Point Gospel Chapel. Culver loved to travel and enjoyed motor home adventures. He was happiest when he opened his home to family and friends.
Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM with Gary Butler officiating on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Culver's name to Pacific Garden Mission.
