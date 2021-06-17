Culver Gross

Culver is a 1955 graduate of Lowell High School. He is a retired bricklayer of Local #4 (formerly #6). Towards the end he was the apprentice instructor. Culver served in Army reserves. He earned a black-belt in karate. He was a member of Bethel Church in Crown Point, and also taught Sunday school class at Crown Point Gospel Chapel. Culver loved to travel and enjoyed motor home adventures. He was happiest when he opened his home to family and friends.