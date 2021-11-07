July 15, 1960 - October 28, 2021

CROWN POINT - Curtis A. Ballard, age 61 of Crown Point IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after a short courageous battle with cancer. Curt lost the first fight of his life.

Curt is survived by his wife, Sandee; two loving daughters: Kayla and Rylee; sister, Michelle (Bill) Nellett; nieces: Katie (Mike) Halyko, Samantha, Amanda (Alex) Jaramillo, Mary and Lauren; nephew, Evan; and brothers-in-law: Rick (Dianneene) and Greg (Pete).

Curt was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelsey Lynn; parents: Charles (Smiley) and Margaret "Midge" Ballard; and brothers: Jeff and Craig.

Curt retired after 30 years at Uniliver, where he was an active union member. He truly enjoyed his brief retirement and in his free time, he loved golfing and fishing. He was an avid fan of the Blackhawks, NASCAR and reluctantly, the Bears. Curt was a master of all trades and always willing to help. He was a friend to all and was known by the neighborhood kids as the popsicle guy!