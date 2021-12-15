 Skip to main content
Curtis A. "Corky" Darnell

Curtis A. "Corky" Darnell

Curtis A. "Corky" Darnell

Nov. 24, 1943 — Dec. 12, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Curtis A. "Corky" Darnell, age 78, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Curtis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol Darnell (nee Spiegel); children: Michael (Sandra), Thomas (Susan), Joseph (Lottie); grandchildren: Dustin Darnell, Anthony Darnell, and Sofia Rodriguez; and siblings: George (Georgene) Darnell, Margie (Rick) Kiefer, and Joan (Dean) Dewes; and many nieces and nephews.

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents: Marjorie Hart, Curtis R. Darnell; and siblings: Gerry Darnell, James Darnell (Bear), David Darnell.

Curtis's family was very important to him, especially his grandchildren. Curtis loved to spend time with his animals. He enjoyed reading and traveling to Colombia. Curtis retired from Ford Chicago Assembly Plant after 30 years of service.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Funeral Home with Fr. Jerry S. officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Lane in Schererville, IN.

Visit Curtis's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

