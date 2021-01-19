August 27, 1952 - Jan. 14, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Curtis Allen Rak, age 68, of Schererville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on January 14, 2021. Curt was born in East Chicago, IN, on August 27, 1952, to Edward and Genevieve (nee Bargo) Rak. Curt is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Maureen O'Hara Rak; his six treasured children: Kelley Rak, Katie (Casey) Bouton, Chris (Kara) Rak, Kacey (Dustin) Gorelick, Cory Rak, and Craig (Maria) Rak. He was the cherished grandfather of Madison Olivia Zajas, Gavin, Declan and Maeve Bouton, Dean Rak and a future sibling slated to arrive next month, and Ellie Jo Gorelick. He is also survived by his loving mother, Genevieve, his brothers: Edward (Pam) Rak and William Rak; his sisters: Leslie (Lynn) Strohl and Vicki (Mike) Henderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Curt was preceded in death by his dear father Edward Rak, as well as his cherished father-in-law and mother-in-law, Patrick and Eileen O'Hara.
Curt grew up in Highland, IN, and met his high school sweetheart, Maureen, at Highland High School – the two were married a handful of years later on May 8, 1976 at Our Lady of Grace in Highland, IN.
Curt spent his career as a journeyman carpenter belonging to Carpenters Locals 599 and 272 and served as the supervisor for the building of the new St. Michael's Church in Schererville, IN-the church and school at which he and Maureen raised their children. As his family grew older, he volunteered his "spare" time coaching his kids' sports at St. Mike's and serving as the school's Athletic Director with Maureen. Curt also coached his kids' softball and baseball teams, always urging along his teams in his polyester coach's shorts and striped tube socks. Curt encouraged all of his children to chase their college dreams and became a regular at tailgates in South Bend and West Lafayette supporting both his children's academic and social endeavors. Upon retirement, he became an avid golfer and Tuesdays became sacred golf day. Curt also loved spending time with his six grandchildren - holding them as tiny newborns, watching them play sports, picking them up from school, serving as driver for birthday scavenger hunts, vacationing with them and everything in between – Grandpa was always there for the big and small moments alike. If he was a father of curfews and manners, he was a grandfather of Oreos and Dairy Queen – his grandchildren were his world and he was theirs.
Curt was the epitome of a family man, working countless hours to support the dreams of his kids and help any friend or stranger that could use it. He was the type of guy who had an ever-present, albeit oftentimes irreverent and sarcastic, sense of humor that he used to put a smile on everyone's face that he encountered. If we are to be judged, in part, by the love we create and then leave on this earth when we depart, Curt's legacy is one to be emulated - he loved unconditionally and left love and laughter in his wake.
The wake will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in St. John, IN on Wednesday, January 20th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at St. James the Less Church in Highland, IN and burial will follow at St. Michael's in Schererville, IN.
On Easter Sunday 2004, Curt survived a "catastrophic" aortic dissection and was blessed with another 16.5 years of life with his family whom he loved immeasurably. To that end, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.