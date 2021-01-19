SCHERERVILLE, IN - Curtis Allen Rak, age 68, of Schererville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on January 14, 2021. Curt was born in East Chicago, IN, on August 27, 1952, to Edward and Genevieve (nee Bargo) Rak. Curt is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Maureen O'Hara Rak; his six treasured children: Kelley Rak, Katie (Casey) Bouton, Chris (Kara) Rak, Kacey (Dustin) Gorelick, Cory Rak, and Craig (Maria) Rak. He was the cherished grandfather of Madison Olivia Zajas, Gavin, Declan and Maeve Bouton, Dean Rak and a future sibling slated to arrive next month, and Ellie Jo Gorelick. He is also survived by his loving mother, Genevieve, his brothers: Edward (Pam) Rak and William Rak; his sisters: Leslie (Lynn) Strohl and Vicki (Mike) Henderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Curt spent his career as a journeyman carpenter belonging to Carpenters Locals 599 and 272 and served as the supervisor for the building of the new St. Michael's Church in Schererville, IN-the church and school at which he and Maureen raised their children. As his family grew older, he volunteered his "spare" time coaching his kids' sports at St. Mike's and serving as the school's Athletic Director with Maureen. Curt also coached his kids' softball and baseball teams, always urging along his teams in his polyester coach's shorts and striped tube socks. Curt encouraged all of his children to chase their college dreams and became a regular at tailgates in South Bend and West Lafayette supporting both his children's academic and social endeavors. Upon retirement, he became an avid golfer and Tuesdays became sacred golf day. Curt also loved spending time with his six grandchildren - holding them as tiny newborns, watching them play sports, picking them up from school, serving as driver for birthday scavenger hunts, vacationing with them and everything in between – Grandpa was always there for the big and small moments alike. If he was a father of curfews and manners, he was a grandfather of Oreos and Dairy Queen – his grandchildren were his world and he was theirs.