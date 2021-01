Curtis 'Capp' Hill

Oct. 1, 1933 — Jan. 6, 2019

IN LOVING MEMORY OF CURTIS "CAPP" HILL ON HIS 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

Two years ago today, you entered Heaven's Gate. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.

We Love & Miss You So Much, Dot, Tereka (Eric) & Tiffany