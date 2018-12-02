LANSING, IL - Curtis Vanderwoude age 73, of Lansing, passed away November 27, at his home. He was born on September 6th 1945. He is survived by his sister, Laurel (Greg) Starrett of Munster, IN, and niece Stacy (Dan James) Vanderwoude of St. John, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Gertrude Vanderwoude.
Curtis was a graduate of Illiana Christian School and was a lifelong resident of Lansing. He served his country in the Army in Viet Nam. He was retired from The Village of Lansing Public Works Department. He enjoyed watching his beloved (sometimes) Chicago Cubs, with a few cold ones.
There will be no public services. If you wish to honor his memory, please make a donation to any Veteran's charity.