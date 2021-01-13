Curtis W. Gullett

HAMMOND, IN — Curtis W. Gullett, 92, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Curtis is survived by his children: Sue Holland, Deborah (Robert) Comley, Sue (Gary) Helton, Leah (Jeff) Thornley and Sheila (Craig) Gibbs; siblings, Fern Oaks and Peg (Hubert) Ware; longtime companion, Bobette McCall; and his dog, Peanut. Curtis was a grandfather and a great-grandfather to many, and also an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Curtis was preceded in passing by his wife, Betty L. Bruce, and his brother, Bill (Marie) Gullett.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 12:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Friends are invited to meet with the family Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Because of COVID-19, face coverings must be worn and social distancing will be applied.

For further information, please call LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.