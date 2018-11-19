Curtiss L. Ketchem

IN LOVING MEMORY 11/3/1935-11/19/2012. Missed & Loved Always, Wife, Delphine; Children: Pam, Rory, Donna; Grandchildren: Kristi, Alicia, Montana, Gage; & Great-Grand children: Talen, Charlie and Neil
Breaking
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotion
See who voters selected in 130 categories as the best in the Region in 2018.