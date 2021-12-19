CROWN POINT, IN - Cvita Babich age 86 of Crown Point, passed away December 15, 2021.

She is survived by her loving children: Vojin (Stacy) Babich, Darinka (Bogdan) Cucuz; four grandchildren: Zachary, Sofija, Sasha (Tanner) Leissner, and Tia; two brothers: Drago and Milenko Cvjetic; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Stevo Babich.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church of Merrillville, with Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic officiating. At rest St. Sava Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Visitation will be held at the church Monday morning from 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

Cvita truly cherished her family and the Orthodox faith. She was a founding member of the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church and a member of the Sisters Kolo. Cvita loved baking pita, nut rolls, cookies and bread for every Serbfest, tournament, shower, and weddings for fellow friends/Kumovi. She was known as "Baba Cvita" to many who loved her so much. She will be deeply missed.

