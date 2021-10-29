Cynnthia Ann (Pitera) Sanders

Cynthia Ann (Pitera) Sanders

Nov. 28, 1971 — Oct. 21, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Cynthia Ann (Pitera) Sanders, age 49, of Hammond, IN, passed away surrounded by her family on Thurs. Oct. 21, 2021.

She is survived by her husband Larry Sanders; her mother Alline Pitera; her sisters: Rosalie (Carl) Geier and MaryAnn Pitera; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins; and friends to cherish her memory. She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Pitera; her grandparents Stan and Anna Pitera; Mary and John Carroll; and Mary and Barney Baggett.

Cindi was born on Nov. 28, 1971 in Fort Atkinson, WI. She attended Hammond High School. She was one of a kind, a generous and free spirit; she was loved and will be missed dearly.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Donations may be made in Cindi's name to local animal shelters. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.