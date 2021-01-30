Cynthia A. Niezgoda

A graduate of Roosevelt high school, East Chicago, Indiana. Cindy was a dedicated worker for over 20 years at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant Local 551, a former employee at Tootsie Roll Industry and she also worked for the Lake County Government Center. She was also a long-term member of American Legion Post 369. As a devoted mother and grandmother, she always put their needs in front of her own. They will miss her dearly. She gave advice and always looked out for the family's best interest. She enjoyed shopping, especially for other people, and traveling on vacations. Her favorite organization was St Jude House and she was always shopping and dropping off anything and everything they needed. Cindy had the biggest heart and donated to everyone, going as far as taking off her shoes to give them to a stranger in another country just because they needed them. Never leaving a person out in the cold or hungry, she helped so many. Cindy believed that you never have too little to give. She will be truly missed by all who knew her and will always be a survivor in our eyes!