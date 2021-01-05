CROWN POINT, IN - Cynthia Ann Barbush, age 63, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, December 25, 2020. Dear sister of Michael A. (Beverly) Barbush and Mark (Shawna) Barbush. Loving aunt of Logan, Nyree, and Charlie; great-aunt of Kayla. Preceded in death by her parents Michael and Rita Barbush.

Visitation Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral Service Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. (The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. Cynthia worked for 38 years at Ingalls Memorial Hospital, and participated in Reward & Edge Committee.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.