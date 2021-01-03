CROWN POINT, IN - Cynthia Ann Barbush, age 63, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, December 25, 2020. Dear sister of Michael A. (Beverly) Barbush and Mark A. (Shawna) Barbush. Loving Aunt of Nyree, Charlie, and Logan; Great-Aunt of Kayla. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Rita Barbush.

Visitation Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral Service Friday, January 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. (The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH ). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL.

Cynthia worked 38 years for Ingalls Memorial Hospital, and was actively involved with the community outreach initiatives and was a member of the Ingalls Edge Committee as well as the Reward & Recognition Committee. She enjoyed many plays at the Theatre At The Center in Munster and many concerts throughout the years. She belonged to many fan clubs; Oak Ridge Boys, Trisha Yearwood, Trace Adkins, Carrie Underwood, Wizard of Oz and Princess Diana. Cindy had touched so many people in some way throughout her memorable life.