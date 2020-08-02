× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS, NV - Cynthia Ann Mustafa Harvoth, age 88 of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Gary (Miller) Indiana passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. Born to Carl and Lucille Bavido of Gary, Indiana, sister to the late Sam Bavido of Mundelein, Illinois; Phillip Bavido of Jacksonville, FL; Carl Bavido of San Antonio, Texas. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Mustafa with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. Loving mother to Joseph (Sharon) Mustafa of Crown Point, Indiana; Pamela (John) Wojciechowski of Clayton, California; Michael (Jeanette) Mustafa of Santa, Ana, California. Dear Grandmother “Nana” to Vanessa (Isaac) Sisemore of Clayton, California; Joseph (Amy) Mustafa of Fishers Indiana; Jennifer (Bradley) Myers of Crown Point, Indiana; Eric (Katie) Wojciechowski of Carlsbad, California; Anthony (Erica) Mustafa of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Matthew Mustafa and Megan Mustafa, both of Yorba Linda, California; Great-Grandmother to Simon Myers; Mckenzie Sisemore; Lily and Joey Mustafa; Kailee Wojciechowski and Jack Mustafa.

Cynthia was a hairdresser for many years running her business out of her home while raising her family and worked at the Assessor's office in the City of Gary for 15 years. She made many dear friends, affectionately known as "The Miller Mafia" treasuring years and years of happy memories. She will be missed by everyone lucky enough to have known her.