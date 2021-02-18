 Skip to main content
Cynthia "Cindy" Bittner (nee Mastey)

CROWN POINT, IN - Cynthia "Cindy" Bittner (nee Mastey), age 75, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at home on February 15, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her son James Bittner, Jr.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 54 years James Bittner, Sr.; daughter, Nicole; grandchildren: Joseph, Zachary, Jacob, Nathaniel, Haley; great-grandchildren: Aubrie and Emryk.

Cindy will be remembered for her kindness, cleanliness, and especially her cooking. She will be missed by all her family and friends.

A service will be held at a later date to be determined by her family. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (CROWN POINT) entrusted by the family. www.burnsfuneral. com

