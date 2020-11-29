 Skip to main content
June 19, 1951 - Nov. 11, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Cynthia (Cindy) M. Kenneth (nee Ostrowski), age 69, of Scottsdale, AZ formerly of Gary, IN, passed away on November 11, 2020. Cindy was born in East Chicago, IN to Raymond J. Ostrowski and Frances J. Ostrowski, (nee Spisak). Cindy married Gene D. Kenneth on April 19, 1974, and on February 14, 1987 gave birth to a son, Raymond G. Kenneth in Scottsdale, AZ.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers: Raymond J. Ostrowski, Jr. and Ronald Ostrowski.

She is survived by Gene D. Kenneth and her son, Raymond G. Kenneth of Scottsdale, AZ; two sisters: Terese A. Ostrowski of Anaheim, CA and Frances M. Ostrowski of Gary, IN; one brother, Thomas J. Ostrowski of Crown Point, IN; sister-in-law, Marsha Ostrowski of Crown Point, IN; nieces: Dawn M.(Patrick) Jassen of Tempe, AZ, Stephanie Ostrowski of Porter, IN; great-nephews: Carter and Owen Jassen of Tempe, AZ and many cousins. Cindy will be missed by all who knew her.

