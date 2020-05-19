LAKE STATION, IN - Cynthia "Cindy" McAllister Bires, of Lake Station, passed away May 15, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1949 in Logansport, IN. Cindy retired from EJ@E/CN Railroad. She was proud of her service in FOE Ladies Auxiliary. Cindy loved her friends and family fiercely and will be greatly missed.