Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

HAMMOND, IN - Cynthia "Cindy" Olszanski, age 68, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She is survived by her brother, S. Michael (Sue) Olszanski; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Elizabeth; and sister, Mary Anne Lannon.