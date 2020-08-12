VALPARAISO, IN - Cynthia Elizabeth Hanson, age 56 of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Porter Regional Hospital. She was born December 18, 1963 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of John and Marcella (Hunsberger) Schaeffer and attended St. Paul Catholic Church. Cynthia was a graduate of the University of Florida and had worked as a computer consultant with various companies. She was very hard working, very innovative and highly regarded in her chosen profession. Cynthia cared deeply for her family, especially her son and wanted only the best for all of them.