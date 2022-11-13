Cynthia Gasior

June 27, 1945 - Nov. 4, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Ann Gasior, age 77, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1945 in Indiana Harbor, Indiana to the late Stanley J. Gasior & Marie (Dumalski) Gasior. She is preceded in death by her brother, Stan J. Gasior, Jr. and nephew, David R. Manning.

She is survived by sister, Margaret (Richard) Manning, nephews Robert A. Manning and Steven T. (Elizabeth) Manning, grand nieces Maria Manning and Ana Manning, and aunt, Margaret (Dumalski) Papciak.

Cynthia attended St. Patrick grade school in Indiana Harbor, and graduated from St. Casimir school in Hammond. She was also a graduate of Bishop Noll High School in Hammond and Indiana University. She worked as a speech and hearing therapist for the Hammond, IN school system and then as an administrative assistant for the American Dental Association.

She was there to care for her mother, and then for her brother, during their final illnesses. When she moved to Nashville, TN in 2018 to be closer to her sister and family, Cynthia was able to spend a year in assisted living at Brookdale Belle Meade, and the remaining years at Clarendale, Brookdale's memory care center.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 5101 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN on Thursday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation is at the church from noon until 1:00 pm on the same day.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale for their kindness and consideration during Cynthia's stay there.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://marshalldonnellycombs.com/ for the family.