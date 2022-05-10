March 10, 1951 - May 6, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Cynthia J. Bieker, age 71, of Highland, lN, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dale Bieker; children: Alicia (David Caldwell) Panicucci, Michelle (Tony) Pineiro, Elizabeth Von Bieker, Kathleen (Robert) Bieker, Kimberly Bieker; grandchildren: Karolyn, Madolyn, Brooklyn, Reagan, Anthony, Vivian, Agnes; brother Kenneth (Leanne) Smith, sister Janice (Norbert) Barkowski and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Ruby Smith; and Sister Carol Smith.

Cindy graduated from Gavit Highschool in 1969 and worked for People's Bank for over 20 years, retiring in 2000. She spent the remainder of her years in devotion to her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center at 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN 46322 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Pastor Ed Cunningham officiating. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

