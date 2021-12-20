Cynthia J. Erminger

Cindy Erminger was born on May 12, 1939, to Elmer and Edna (Heller) Natzke. She was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1957. She was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting and was a retiree of Weiner Foods, Whiting with over 20 years of service. She was a great supporter of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community through her church, attending many events or concern for her friends and neighbors. Devoted to her family, Cindy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 Atchison Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.