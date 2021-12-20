WHITING, IN - Cynthia J. Erminger (nee Natzke), 82, of Whiting, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Franciscan Hospital, Munster. She was the beloved wife for 52 years of the late William J. Erminger, Jr. who passed away June 14, 2011; loving mother of Edward (Karen), Don (Denise), Debbie (David) Saliga, Brian (Tammy Czpala) and Greg; cherished grandmother of Jeff and Megan Erminger, Kyle Erminger, Lauren (Dave) Foster, Stephanie (Nick) Seman, Jeremy (fiancee, Eleni) Armstrong, Joshua Armstrong, Kaile Zelenski; adoring great-grandma of David and Jacob Foster, Sophia and Madelyn Seman; dearest sister of Glen (Linda) Natzke, Russell (late Judy) Natzke, Ronald (Judi) Natzke, Sandy (Claude) Lohse and the late Dick (late Chatty) Natzke; dear sister-in-law of Chuck Erminger and the late Barbara (Rich) Karl; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118th St. and Atchison Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Kevin Bergmann, officiating; interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m and at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to time of services. (due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.
Cindy Erminger was born on May 12, 1939, to Elmer and Edna (Heller) Natzke. She was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1957. She was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting and was a retiree of Weiner Foods, Whiting with over 20 years of service. She was a great supporter of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community through her church, attending many events or concern for her friends and neighbors. Devoted to her family, Cindy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 Atchison Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.