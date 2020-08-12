You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cynthia J Lesczynski

Cynthia J Lesczynski

{{featured_button_text}}
Cynthia J Lesczynski

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Cynthia J. Lesczynski, nee Rakich, age 64, of South Holland, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 10, 2020. Loving wife of Paul G. Lesczynski. Dearest sister of Dawn (Robert) Rodeck, and Danette Boros. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel Rakich and Jean DeAugustine

Visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at Spirit of God Fellowship, 16350 State St. South Holland, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Restoration Ministries (253 E. 159th St. Harvey, IL 60426) greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to SMITS, DEYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts