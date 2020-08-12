Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Cynthia J. Lesczynski, nee Rakich, age 64, of South Holland, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 10, 2020. Loving wife of Paul G. Lesczynski. Dearest sister of Dawn (Robert) Rodeck, and Danette Boros. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel Rakich and Jean DeAugustine