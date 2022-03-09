WHITING, IN - Cynthia Louise Bobalik (nee Saksa) age 64, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late David Bobalik who passed away June 1, 2007; loving mother: of Debra (Travis) Koscher; adoring grandma: of twins, Lilliana and Gavin; cherished sister: of Frank (Linda) Saksa and Barbara (Thomas) Gutierrez; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Andrew Summerson of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to time of services. (Due to the current health crisis, face masks are requested in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Cindy Bobalik was born on April 23, 1957 to the late Frank and Margaret (Hadsell) Saksa. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1975. She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting and was an employee of the School City of Hammond, where she touched the lives of many students for over 25years at George Rogers Clark High School, and now at Hammond Central High School. Cindy loved flowers and her garden, baking, the beach, cheering for her Chicago Bears, shopping at TJ Maxx but above all, spending time with her grandchildren who were the love of her life. A devoted wife, mother and grandma, Cindy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219)659-4400.