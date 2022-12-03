 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cynthia M. "Cyndi" Tippy

Cynthia M. "Cyndi" Tippy

May 12, 1954 - Nov. 26, 2022

PLYMOUTH, IN -

Cynthia M. "Cyndi" Tippy, age 68, of Plymouth, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Cyndi was born May 12, 1954, in Gary, Indiana to Jack and Katherine Wells, both deceased.

On February 3, 1996, she married Thomas J. Tippy, he survives. Also surviving are a stepson, Tom Tippy (Stephanie) of South Haven, Michigan, grandchildren, Branden, Ava and Mason Tippy. She was preceded in death by a stepson, Jeffrey Tippy (Jessica), and sister Cheri Vann (Wayne).

Private family services will take place at a later date. M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox is handling arrangements.

