CROWN POINT, IN - Cynthia Polakis McLeod, age 61, passed away on August 22, 2018 after a courageous and resilient 15-month battle with cancer. She was born on July 16, 1957 to Jerry and Patricia Polakis in Gary, IN. She was a 1975 graduate of Lew Wallace High School, graduated magna cum laude from Indiana University Northwest, and received her MBA from University of Illinois at Chicago. She was married to her loving husband, Daniel McLeod for 22 years.
Always committed to working hard and the highest standards, she had an illustrious career in the insurance industry starting at Prudential, 30 years of service at Allstate, and concluding at The Travelers Companies. She was a member of SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and most recently of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, running and strength training, and traveling to new places. She was dedicated to the education of her nieces and nephews, always inspiring them to do their best. She lived each day to the fullest and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel McLeod; parents, Jerry and Patricia Polakis; sisters Amalia (Robert) Kendall and Paulette Polakis; father-in-law Daniel McLeod and mother-in-law Beverley McLeod; sisters-in-law Deborah (Thomas) Snapp and Dawn (Timothy) Claus; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandparents and great-aunt.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 4:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 27, 2018 at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church, 36 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Fr. James Greanias officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church Buiding Fund.
