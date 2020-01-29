ST. JOHN, IN - Cynthia S. Lovasko, 57, of St. John, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dr. Joseph Lovasko; daughters, Vanessa (Mark Cannon) Eitel and Jennifer (John) Engle; son, Joseph (Tina) Lovasko; grandchildren, Titus Eitel, Jocelyn, Jack and Julianna Engle, Joseph Tyler Lovasko; sisters, Nancy (Donald) Mikicich and Judy (Tank) Smith; brothers, Tom (Denise) Toth and Dave (Sue) Toth; several nieces and nephews and her faithful companion, Rosie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Rose Toth.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Cynthia volunteered for many years at St. Margaret Mercy Hospital and the Northwest Indiana Symphony. She was an avid gardner and loved her flowers.

Memorial contributions to Woodmar United Methodist Church, Hospice of the Calumet Area or a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net