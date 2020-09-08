VALPARAISO, IN - Cynthia S. Pramuk, 63 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born July 3, 1957 in San Antonio, TX to Joseph and Mary Chamberlain. Cindy attended New Braunfels High School and made her career working for the School City of Hammond for over 20 years. She was a member of the Hessville Women's Soccer Team for many years, and also enjoyed playing volleyball. Cindy was a talented crafter and perfected each new crafting hobby she picked up. She will be remembered for her selfless nature, strong willed character, and her caring heart. Cindy put family first, and was always there to help others in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.