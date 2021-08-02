Cynthia Schroeder

December 16, 1964 - July 24, 2021
BAXTER, TN - Schroeder, Cynthia, 56, of Baxter, TN, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Cindy was born in Hammond to Roland and Ann Starkey. She is survived by her mother, Ann Starkey; brother Jeff Starkey (Jean); nephew Joseph Starkey all of Hammond; daughter, Leah Dull (Greg); and two grandsons: Caleb Starkey and Damian Dull of Baxter, TN. Also her best canine friend Icesis. Cindy is predeceased by her father, Roland Starkey.
Services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Crown of Life Church in Hobart. Visiting hours start at 11:00 a.m. & service at Noon, followed by a lunch after. Potluck is optional.