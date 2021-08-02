Cynthia Schroeder

Cindy was born in Hammond to Roland and Ann Starkey. She is survived by her mother, Ann Starkey; brother Jeff Starkey (Jean); nephew Joseph Starkey all of Hammond; daughter, Leah Dull (Greg); and two grandsons: Caleb Starkey and Damian Dull of Baxter, TN. Also her best canine friend Icesis. Cindy is predeceased by her father, Roland Starkey.