 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cynthia Sue Sanders

Cynthia Sue Sanders

{{featured_button_text}}

KOUTS, IN - Cynthia Sue Sanders, 68 of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born June 14, 1952 in Valparaiso to Arthur and Theresa (Krauziewicz) Tuesburg. Cindy graduated from Purdue University and made her career as a Sales Associate at Kohl's in Valparaiso for over 25 years. She was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts. Cindy loved her dogs, and enjoyed supporting Purdue sports. She was a devoted wife to her beloved husband, Bobbie, who was her one true love in life.

In 1976, Cindy married Bobbie Wilbert Sanders, who preceded her in death in 1988. She is survived by her nephews: Andrew (Roxanne) Tuesburg of Portage, Arthur (Julie) Tuesburg of Wheeler; great nephews: Michael, Alex, Abrham, Bryce; and great niece, Halie. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers: Arthur Bruce Tuesburg and Brian Tuesburg.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or the Lion's Club of Kouts. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts