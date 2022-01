GRIFFITH - Cynthia Taylor, 70, of Griffith, IN passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11AM at Terrace Park Church of God 3104 173rd Street in Hammond, IN. Visitation two hours prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.