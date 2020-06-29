× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH EASTON, MA - Cynthia (Theodore) Kouremetis, 71, of South Easton, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous fourteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of Father Michael Kouremetis.

She was born on May 13, 1949, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late George and Artes Theodore.

Cyndy served faithfully as a Presvytera of the Greek Orthodox Church for over four decades. She held a deep love for the Lord and His Church, as well as for the various communities in which she served. For Cyndy, her family, her "Oikoyeveia", was everything. She will be remembered for her unconditional love of everyone she met, her beautiful smile and infectious laugh, her great sense of humor, and her wonderful cooking.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Father Michael, her loving children: Areti (Father George) Khitiri and Anthony (Sarah) Kouremetis, her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life, Catherine, Paul, and Andrew Khitiri, and Isabella and Mia Kouremetis, her beloved siblings Father John (Elaine) Theodore, Helen (Mark) Schillo, and Vicki (Joseph) Lukawski, as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.