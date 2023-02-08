SCHERERVILLE - Cyril "Cy" Methodius Sevcik, 92 of Schererville, IN formerly of Whiting passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy (David) Meyers; grandson, Maxwell Meyers; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sevcik in 1997 and five siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Schererville, IN. Interment will be at Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the church.

Cy was a graduate of Whiting High School Class of 1948. He served with the U.S. Army (Military Police), stationed in Germany, during the Korean War and went on to graduate from Purdue University with a degree in Structural Engineering. He worked for American Bridge Company in Gary for many years before retiring from U.S. Steel. After retirement, Cy continued his love for his work at Orbital Engineering until finally retiring at the age of 79. Cy was a familiar fixture around the "Region's" steel mills having done the structural work for many, many of the blast furnaces and cat walks. Cy loved his family deeply and enjoyed bringing his homemade soup on many of his visits. His presence filled us and he will be missed terribly.