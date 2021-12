MATTESON, IL - Cyril Egelske, 64, of Matteson, IL, formerly of Monee, IL, Lansing, IL and Dolton, IL, Passed away on Monday, November 29,2021. Cyril is survived by his wife, Ann (Siekmann); brothers: Thomas and Edward; step-son, James Edgerton (Amy); grand-daughters: Claire and Nora; nephew Benjamin and many cousins. Preceded in death by his parents: Cyril and Ruth (Wernicke). Services were private. Cremation Services entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois. 800-622-8358