Cyril M. Blaschke

Nov. 3, 1930 - Aug. 16, 2022

HOBART, IN - Cyril M. Blaschke, age 91, of Hobart, formerly of Glen Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart. He was born November 3, 1930 in Gary, IN. Cyril graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1949. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Cyril worked at Taylor Forge for seven years, U.S. Steel for two years and then worked at Midwest Steel as a roll grinder until retirement in 1995. He married his next door neighbor, Josephine Starcevich, in 1956 and they were married 50 years. They moved to Hobart in 1969 where he resided. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart, a 3rd Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Hobart Moose and a member of Banner Senior Center in Portage.

Cyril was a loving and caring man who enjoyed reading, mostly about cars, cooking, crafts and keeping busy.

He was loved by everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents-John and Elizabeth (nee Reiser) Blaschke; wife-Josephine; siblings-Sister Dolores, Margaret (Bill) Bombassaro, Joan (Robert) Mathews, Francis (Max) Loucks, Dolores (Leo) Largura, Caroline (Stanley) Lesniak, John "Bud" Blaschke, Earl "Sam" Blaschke; nieces; nephews and great nephews. Cyril is survived by his three children-Mark G. Blaschke of Hobart, Catherine M. Blaschke of Valparaiso and Jeffrey J. Blaschke of Portage; wonderful and loving partner-Dolores Slater of Porter; one sister-in-law-Mary Starcevich; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Cyril will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m., followed by a Knights of Columbus Service, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022, starting with prayers at 9:00 a.m. at Burns (Hobart) and then proceeding to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Fr. Benjamin Ross officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. www.burnsfuneral.com