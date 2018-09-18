CEDAR LAKE, IN - D. Raymond Nield, age 78, of Cedar Lake, peacefully passed away September 16, 2018 with his son, Robert by his side. He is survived by his three children: Robert, Debra (Jeff) Austgen and Brian (Debbie) and four grandchildren: Daniel, Barbara, Joseph and Joshua. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (nee Gard) Nield and brother, Kenneth Nield.
Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME 12901 Wicker Ave (corner of Rt 41 & 129th Ave) Cedar Lake. Private burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery.
Ray worked in the construction industry all his life. He enjoyed living on the lake cruising on his Pontoon boat. He loved country music and spending time with his grandchildren and taking them to Dairy Queen. But what he loved most was his wife, Barb. After being apart for 17 years, they will finally be reunited. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.