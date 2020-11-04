Daisy A. Talley
Daisy A. Talley, 94, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Jeffrey (Bobbie) Talley, David (Connie) Talley, Mark (Dalia) Talley, James (Lois) Talley, Claudia Talley, Charles (Julie) Talley and Robert (Lisa) Talley; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Walter Ira Talley; son, Timothy Keith Talley; siblings: Anne Pridala, William Stanford, Julia Crowe, Marcella Budzius, Nell Jurczak, Francis Thomason, Dorothy Creekmore and Eva Brav.
Daisy was born on September 19, 1926, in East Chicago, IN, to the late William and Pauline Stankevich and was a 1945 graduate of Washington High School. She was a devout member of her church and a longtime member of the Knights of Lithuania.
She enjoyed traveling, coin collecting, playing Scrabble and spending time with her best friend, Betty Pasiut.
Daisy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and neighbor and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 10:30 AM DIRECTLY at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville, IN) with the Rev. Pat Gaza officiating.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Aven., Crown Point, IN, and on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joan of Arc Church. Due to current conditions of COVID-19, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home, church and cemetery. www.chapellawnfunerals.com
