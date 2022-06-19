MERRILLVILLE - Daisy Evelyn Butler passed away on May 28, 2022. She was born in 1924 to Mathew and Zudie McNeely in Riply, Tennessee. She grew up in Dyersburg, Tennessee attending public school. At the age of 17 she met and married Doyle Butler and shortly thereafter moved to Indiana. She was a long-time resident of Merrillville, Indiana. She worked as a beautician for more than 70 years. She belonged to the Olive Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years. She moved to Texas to be with family in 2014. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was loved by members of the community.