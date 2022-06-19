Daisy Evelyn Butler
Jan. 16, 1924 - May 28, 2022
MERRILLVILLE - Daisy Evelyn Butler passed away on May 28, 2022. She was born in 1924 to Mathew and Zudie McNeely in Riply, Tennessee. She grew up in Dyersburg, Tennessee attending public school. At the age of 17 she met and married Doyle Butler and shortly thereafter moved to Indiana. She was a long-time resident of Merrillville, Indiana. She worked as a beautician for more than 70 years. She belonged to the Olive Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years. She moved to Texas to be with family in 2014. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was loved by members of the community.
She was predeceased by her husband, Doyle L. Butler Sr.; and her daughter, Patricia Ann (Butler) Weese; as well as her eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son and his wife: Doyle (Skip) L. and Melody D. Butler Jr.; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point, Indiana at a future date.
Memories and condolences can be sent to Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX at Luxfhcares.com.