Daisy L. Brown (nee Goodman)

Daisy A. Brown (nee Goodman)

DYER, IN — Daisy A. Brown (nee Goodman), 94, of Dyer, IN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Harry Brown. Loving mother of Sandra (John) Lewis, Diane Brown, Brian (Diane) Brown, and the late Glenn Brown. Cherished grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of 11, and great-great-grandmother of five. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Pearl Goodman, and seven brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service is Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane), Dyer, IN, with Pastor Lee Atkinson officiating. Interment in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens – Schererville, IN. Daisy was a member of Dyer Baptist Church for over 55 years, where she was a longtime faithful servant working in the nursery, helping with Sunday School classes, and singing in the choir. She loved music. She also worked for Lake Central High School Corp. in the cafeteria for 12 dedicated years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lowell Christian Academy, P.O. Box 206, Lowell, IN 46356 or Plum Creek Christian Academy, 1300 Calumet Ave., Dyer, IN 46311, in Memory of Daisy. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.