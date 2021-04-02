Dale A. Anderson

LANSING, IL — After nearly a century of thoughtfulness toward others, dedication to his craft and an endless devotion to Chicago sports teams, revered attorney, loving husband and beloved father Dale A. Anderson, 83, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, from complications due to cancer.

The son of Ruth Trada and stepson of Edward Jermolowicz, Dale was born in Hammond, Indiana. He grew up in Calumet City, Illinois. A graduate of TF North's class of 1955, Dale attended Eastern Illinois University where he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. After graduating from Eastern, he attended law school at Valporaiso University, received a juris doctorate degree in 1970 and settled in Lansing, Illinois, where he forged his legal career, grew his family and served as a trusted member of his neighborhood and community for over 60 years.