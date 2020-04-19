Dale A. Thompson

Dale is survived by his loving wife Linda (nee Zarik) of 45 years; three daughters: Laura (Mike) Melvin, Cindy (Brian) Dreessen, Carolyn (Nick) Zborowski; five grand- children: Allison, Corey, Elliott, Abigail, and Haley; his aunts Adeline Beda and MaryAnn Zarik; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Cecil and Geraldine Thompson and his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Lois Thompson.

Dale was a parishioner of St. Matthias Catholic Church. He attended Ss. Peter & Paul Grade School and was a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1964. Dale then served his country during the Vietnam War while in the U.S. Air Force. After 38 years of service as an electronics repairman Dale retired from Gary Works, U.S. Steel. Dale treasured spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and numerous friends. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, gardening, numismatics, and playing cards. Dale was a life-long member of the Goodfellow Coin Club, he also belonged to the Calumet Numismatic Club and The American Legion Post 20. He was an animated storyteller, had a wonderful sense of humor and had a joke for any occasion. He was known for his uncanny ability to fix almost anything, usually in an ingeniously creative way. Dale will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.