HOBART, IN - Dale Carlton Ewigleben, was a 1946 graduate of Hobart High School and held the record as the longest active holder of a football season ticket to his beloved Brickies. His parents, Fred and Leona Ewigleben preceded him as did his beloved wife, Carol Ann (Smith) Ewigleben, his sisters: Marge Paulson and Rose Lee Williams and baby Rachel and baby Ewigleben.

Dale was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Hobart and he was the church liaison to the Boy Scouts. He retired from Inland Steel where he was a Field Forces Mechanic for 42 years. He was active with Hobart Youth Basketball, Hobart Little League and the YMCA Indian Guide Program.

Dale was active with the local Republican Party and was a delegate to the State Convention. One of his happiest times was when he joined many other WWII veterans on an Honor Flight in October of 2015 from Chicago to Washington, DC. He was a member of the VFW and enjoyed his friends in numerous bowling leagues in Northwest Indiana.

Dale is survived by: Beth and Victor DiMaggio, Don and Diana Ewigleben, Tom and Terri Ewigleben, David and Ruth Ewigleben, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was blessed to have the companionship of his friend, Lola Wells and her family. His niece, Sandy Paulsen, and several of his neighbors were the angels on earth who assisted with his recent care at home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First United Methodist Church of Hobart and/or the MRC Senior Center of Hobart.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A funeral service for Dale will take place Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with a VFW service at 12:15 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.