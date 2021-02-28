Dale Craft

May 27, 1959 - Feb. 18, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - It is with sadden hearts that we announce the passing of our well known community member, Dale Craft.

Dale Craft will truly be missed by his Wife, Mother, Family and Friends.

Visitation will be March 5, 2021, 2:00 p.m.-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be held online via Zoom on March 6, 2021, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Zoom ID: 4790289694 Zoom Password: 1DALECRAFT.

Condolences cards, flowers, etc. can be mailed to McCullough Funeral & Cremation Service, 851 E 75th St., Chicago, IL 60619. You may contact 708-270-9671 for more information.