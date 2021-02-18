Nov. 23, 1954 - Feb. 15, 2021
KOUTS, IN - Dale E. Miller, 66, of Kouts, formerly DeMotte, IN and Leesburg FL, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 in the presence of his daughters. Dale was born the son of Robert and Dorothy (Winburn) Miller on November 23, 1954. He was the middle of three siblings. In 1980 he married Marsha S. (Krom) Miller, and their lifelong partnership beget two daughters and one grandchild.
Dale was an all-around great guy. He was mostly a quiet man who kept to himself unless he got pulled into a conversation, or felt the urge to make a slightly dry, sarcastic comment. Those were the moments where his personality really shined, and his humor would catch listeners off guard. His stone-like exterior and dead-pan stare would quickly melt away to a warm smile and a kind heart as soon as he connected with you. His amiable personality allowed him to easily connect with others in work and social settings alike. Dale was particularly fond of connecting to the community through service in local chapters of clubs like Rotary, Kiwanis, Lion's Club, Sons of the American Legion, serving on the local Park Board, the County Fair Board, or fulfilling committee roles in his local church over many years. He took great pride in the work of those organizations and held many positions of leadership within them. His service to the community also included multiple years as a Volunteer Firefighter for the Keener Township Fire Department.
Dale's career as a Funeral Director was spent serving families in their time of loss, which is what he found most fulfilling in his lifetime of employment. His career officially started after his 1975 graduation from Indianapolis College of Mortuary Science. Over time Dale received countless professional certifications and licenses, including National Board Certification for Funeral Services Examiners and, his particular favorite, the Medicolegal Death Investigator which allowed him to serve as the Jasper County Deputy Coroner. He loved his job until the end.
In 2015 Dale was diagnosed with Kidney failure. This devastating blow led to many health challenges and complications, but also to many good times in the remaining years of his life. He and Marsha moved back to Indiana from Florida to be close to family. In these years he was able to celebrate holidays with his daughters, watch his granddaughter grow up, and reconnect with old friends. He and his wife never missed volunteering at the election polls, helping ensure all were able to exercise their right to vote. After his wife passed in 2020, Dale relocated to Kouts to live with his oldest daughter and family. There he continued to develop new hobbies, like learning how to facetime with his daughter who lived far away, attempting new cooking methods or trying, in desperation, to master the new 5th grade common core math to help his granddaughter with homework. His hobbies also included watching his beloved westerns and classics such as Bonanza, The Untouchables, and The Waltons, debating politics with the anchors on MSNBC (though it seemed very one-sided), watching his precious fish and sea-snails, or conversing at length with his very vocal kitty and grand-puppy, whom he loved.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Marsha S. Miller. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Keri and Tim Miller, respectively, of Kouts, IN, and his only grandchild, Natalee; daughter, Erin Miller of Bellingham WA; brother Brian Miller and partner Kelley Noble of St. Cloud FL; sister Linda and brother-in-law Dick Tate of Spring City TN.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME from 4:00-6:00 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following. The address is 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, IN 46347.