Dale E. Miller

Dale's career as a Funeral Director was spent serving families in their time of loss, which is what he found most fulfilling in his lifetime of employment. His career officially started after his 1975 graduation from Indianapolis College of Mortuary Science. Over time Dale received countless professional certifications and licenses, including National Board Certification for Funeral Services Examiners and, his particular favorite, the Medicolegal Death Investigator which allowed him to serve as the Jasper County Deputy Coroner. He loved his job until the end.

In 2015 Dale was diagnosed with Kidney failure. This devastating blow led to many health challenges and complications, but also to many good times in the remaining years of his life. He and Marsha moved back to Indiana from Florida to be close to family. In these years he was able to celebrate holidays with his daughters, watch his granddaughter grow up, and reconnect with old friends. He and his wife never missed volunteering at the election polls, helping ensure all were able to exercise their right to vote. After his wife passed in 2020, Dale relocated to Kouts to live with his oldest daughter and family. There he continued to develop new hobbies, like learning how to facetime with his daughter who lived far away, attempting new cooking methods or trying, in desperation, to master the new 5th grade common core math to help his granddaughter with homework. His hobbies also included watching his beloved westerns and classics such as Bonanza, The Untouchables, and The Waltons, debating politics with the anchors on MSNBC (though it seemed very one-sided), watching his precious fish and sea-snails, or conversing at length with his very vocal kitty and grand-puppy, whom he loved.